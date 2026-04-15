Iran War: US Navy Confirms Loss Of A Drone Worth Rs 2,222 Crore In Strait Of Hormuz

The United States Navy has confirmed the loss of a surveillance drone, valued at a whopping $238 million or about Rs 2,222 crore, in the Strait of Hormuz on April 9 amid a fragile and temporary ceasefire with Iran.

The unmanned aircraft - MQ-4C Triton - operating under callsign VVPE804, was on a routine three‑hour mission in international airspace above the Strait of Hormuz when it suddenly broadcast emergency code 7700, usually a call for in-flight emergency.

A report from The War Zone suggets the drone had a precipitous descent from around 50,000 feet to below 10,000 feet before going dark.

A Naval Safety Command report classified the incident as a Class A mishap, indicating damages exceeding $2 million, or the total loss of the aircraft. The Navy confirmed the crash occurred on April 9 but withheld the exact location for operational security. No U.S. personnel were on board, and no injuries were reported.

The Triton, built by Northrop Grumman, is one of the most advanced unmanned aerial systems in the U.S. Navy's arsenal. Designed for high‑altitude, long‑endurance missions, it plays a critical role in monitoring maritime traffic and potential military movements in strategic waterways.

The loss of Triton will be a blow for the US Navy, considering the fact that it has been operating with a relatively small fleet in the region.

This 'mishap' comes just days after the US and Iran announced a temporary ceasefire and agreement to re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

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