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Trump Says US Killed Tren De Aragua Leader Nio Guerrero

Trump designated the group as a terrorist organization as one of his earliest acts after returning to office last year.

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Trump Says US Killed Tren De Aragua Leader Nio Guerrero
Image: NDTV Via Agencies

The US has killed the leader of the Tren De Aragua drug cartel, Niño Guerrero, in a strike that was coordinated with Venezuela, President Donald Trump said. 

“Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump designated the group as a terrorist organization as one of his earliest acts after returning to office last year. 

After starting in a prison in Venezuela over a decade ago, Tren de Aragua spread across Latin America and entered the US in part through its participation in human trafficking and undocumented migration. It is also involved in extortion, weapons trafficking, prostitution, illegal mining, robbery and kidnapping. Some its senior leaders are thought to be outside Venezuela.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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