Malacca To Be Next Flashpoint Atter Hormuz? What US Pivot To This Vital Strait Means For India

Just days after the US struck a landmark defence deal with Indonesia, the strategic spotlight is shifting from the Strait of Hormuz to another critical maritime corridor, the Strait of Malacca. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth hosted Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Pentagon on Monday, where the two countries signed a Major Defence Cooperation Partnership (MDCP) — a move widely seen as Washington seeking greater ability to monitor the Strait of Malacca.

Reports also said that the US is seeking blanket overflight access for its military aircraft through Indonesian airspace — a development that, if finalised, would give Washington an unprecedented surveillance perch over one of the world's most consequential sea lanes.

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What's Inside The deal

The deal signed between the two countries is built around three pillars, namely military modernisation and capacity building, training and professional education and exercises and operational cooperation, the two countries said in a joint statement.

“The MDCP is intended to serve as a guiding framework to advance bilateral defense cooperation. With this announcement, both nations reaffirm their shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” added the joint statement.

Under the new framework, both countries “will explore mutually agreed cutting-edge initiatives” including in the co-development of “sophisticated asymmetric capabilities,” as well as pioneering next generation defence technologies in domains such as maritime, subsurface and autonomous systems.

The joint statement further added that both countries have “committed to enhance joint special forces training”. The Indonesian Ministry of Defence in its statement “emphasised” that all forms of cooperation including those that remain proposals “will always be placed within the framework of maintaining the sovereignty” of Indonesia.

The World's Busiest Chokepoint

The stakes couldn't be higher. Stretching 900 kilometres between the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the strait connects the Andaman Sea to the South China Sea, carrying roughly 25% of the world's traded goods annually.

Over 40% of global trade passes through this channel, including 80% of China's crude oil imports and much of the energy supply to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

For Beijing, this is an existential vulnerability, Chinese President Hu Jintao coined the phrase "Malacca Dilemma" in 2003 to describe China's dependence on the strait and its susceptibility to potential blockades involving the United States.

Why Sovereignty Matters Here

Washington's ambitions in the strait are not new, nor are the pushbacks against them. When the US proposed policing the strait to curb rising piracy in 2004, the littoral states — Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand — hastily established the Malacca Strait Patrol (MSP) specifically to forestall American intervention.

That sovereignty-first instinct is very much alive today, even as piracy in the region surges — with 72 armed robbery incidents recorded in just the first six months of 2025, already surpassing the 62 incidents logged across all of 2024.

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What It Means For India

For India, Malacca is not a distant concern — it is an economic lifeline and a strategic frontier. Over 55% of India's trade moves through the Strait of Malacca and Singapore, and India's Andaman Sea territory shares maritime borders with Thailand and Indonesia right at the mouth of the strait.

New Delhi has long sought a formal role here. Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, during his visit to New Delhi in September 2025, officially acknowledged India's interest in joining the Malacca Strait Patrol for the first time. As the US deepens its military footprint through the Indonesia pact, India's push to be part of the strait's security architecture becomes not just strategic ambition — but urgent necessity.

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