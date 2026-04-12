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US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Pause After Hours Of Negotiations, No Agreement On Strait Of Hormuz

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

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US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Pause After Hours Of Negotiations, No Agreement On Strait Of Hormuz
PTI

The hours diplomatic talks between US and Iran have paused in Islamabad as hopes of ceasefire continue following more than a month of conflict, while differences between Strait of Hormuz remain.


US-Iran negotiations appeared to have concluded for now, Reuters reported citing the Iranian governemnt on Sunday following a set of talks Pakistan.


The weekend talks in Islamabad marked the first direct meeting between US and Iran in over a decade and the highest level discussions since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. These discussions are expected to determine the the fate of temporary two-weel ceasefire and repopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key connectivity route for nearly 20% of global energy supplies, which has been disrupted since the war began.


Iran said that the talks concluded reportedly  after 14  hours and technical experts from both sides would exchange documents.

"Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences," Iran said in a post on X, without specifying when the next set of talks will start.


These talks are expected to continue on Sunday, the newsportal said citing an Iranian state TV reporter.

ALSO READ: Iran Maintains Hardline As First Phase Of US Talks Concludes

As the negotiations began, US military said that it was "setting conditions" to address disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. This key chokepoint is the primary issue to the ceasefire talks. The differences lie over Iran charging fees for vessels to pass through the strait.


US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf for two hours before a rest, the Reuters report said citing a person aware of the development from mediator Pakistan.


The US administration had not yet shared the details on whether these talks have concluded or any differences continue.
On Friday, Iranian delegation arrived wearing black in mourning for late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war. They carries shoes and bags of some students allegedly killed in the US bombing of a school next to a military compound, the Iran government said.

ALSO READ: Iran Can't Find Its Own Mines In The Strait of Hormuz — Why That's The Real Problem

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