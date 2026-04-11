'Committed To Safeguarding Interests': Iran Maintains Hardline As First Phase Of US Talks Concludes

The first direct high-level talks between a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials took place in Islamabad on Saturday, with the aim of reaching a peace agreement to end the conflict in West Asia. However, Tehran has struck a firm tone, reiterating that it remains committed to protecting its national interests.

The Pakistan-mediated negotiations mark the first direct, senior-level engagement between the two countries since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to reports from Tasnim News and Al Jazeera, after face-to-face discussions in Islamabad, the two delegations continued the process by exchanging written proposals.

Further, quoting sources, Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian delegation said that their participation in the talks followed a decision by the US to release frozen Iranian assets, which was one of Iran's demands in its 10-point plan.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the high-ranking Iranian delegation that has arrived in Pakistan is a staunch guardian of Iran's interests with all its might, and in this vein, it will engage in negotiations with courage. In any case, our service to the people will not pause for a moment."

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Later, quote tweeting Pezeshkian, Iran's Embassy in India, stated that whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government stands firmly with the people and wholeheartedly 'committed to safeguarding Iran's interests'.

A high-level Iranian delegation present in Pakistan is wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding Iran's interests and will negotiate courageously in that regard. In any case, our service to the people will not pause for even a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations,… https://t.co/gTlMFUdV7L — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 11, 2026

A senior Pakistani official told PTI that the Foreign Office was likely to issue a statement after the conclusion of the first round of talks, adding that if there was a positive development, the discussions could move to direct format.

The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other senior officials.

The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with both delegations and reiterated Pakistan's desire for "durable peace" in West Asia.

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Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were present during the interactions.

The talks are being held during a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, following a conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and spread across the Middle East, disrupting global energy markets.

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