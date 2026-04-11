US-Iran War: Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens As Iran Struggles To Clear Mines

Iran has struggled to reopen the Strait of Hormuz despite a two-week pause in hostilities, with mine clearance emerging as a major obstacle. The delay has kept one of the world's most important energy routes shut and raised pressure ahead of fresh US-Iran talks in Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad for negotiations with Iran scheduled for this weekend, where the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be a central issue, according to media reports.

The blockage matters because the Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route for global energy supplies from Gulf producers. Continued disruption has added to energy stress in several countries, including India, while increasing uncertainty for global trade flows.

Mine Risk

Iran may be facing difficulty in locating underwater mines and removing them, according to a report by the New York Times citing US officials. The report said Iran's limited mine detection and clearance capacity is a key reason it has not complied with US warnings to reopen the passage.

Iran had deployed land and aquatic mines in the Strait during the conflict. The move was aimed at increasing pressure on the US and Gulf states to halt hostilities on Iranian territory.

Ships have avoided the route for more than a month because of fears over mines as well as possible drone or missile attacks.

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US Demand

The US has urged Iran to reopen the Strait quickly. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that restoring access was a key condition for ending the conflict.

AFP reported that Iran, in its ten-point plan, is seeking authority over the Strait of Hormuz, adding another layer of tension to the negotiations.

In late March, Trump halted military action against Iran's energy facilities and set a deadline for Tehran to agree to a peace deal that required the rapid reopening of Hormuz. The deadline was later extended before Pakistan stepped in to help broker a two-week truce.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: Pakistan's F-16s Escort JD Vance's Plane As US Vice President Arrives For Iran Talks

Next Steps

The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, making it one of the most sensitive issues in the Islamabad talks. Any breakthrough could ease pressure on energy markets, while failure may prolong shipping disruption and geopolitical risk.

ALSO READ: US Agrees To Release Iran's Frozen Assets In Qatar, Foreign Banks: Report

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