US-Iran Negotiations: Inside The Key Delegations As Leaders Meet Pakistani PM Ahead Of Talks

Both US and Iranian delegations held separate meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ahead of direct talks in Islamabad—marking the highest-level US–Iran engagement since 1979.

These preparatory meetings preceded direct negotiations between the US and Iranian sides in the capital. The significant discussions mark a pivotal moment for international relations, with all eyes now on the individuals representing each country.

Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region," said Pakistan's PMO.

Islamabad April 11 ,2026



As the Islamabad Talks commenced today, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with His Excellency JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America.



The U.S. Vice President was assisted by Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/XcH5x1VlHl — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 11, 2026

Here is a look at the key figures on each side of the table.

The US Delegation

JD Vance

JD Vance leads the American team. The US Vice President, a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq war and a prominent voice against prolonged US military involvement abroad, was personally asked by President Trump to front the negotiations.

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Reportedly, Iranian officials have also expressed preference for dealing with Vance over other US envoys, viewing him as more open to ending the conflict. Before departing, he said: "If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand."

Steve Witkoff

Accompanying Vance, is Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is a real estate businessman who has led earlier rounds of nuclear talks with Iran in Muscat and Geneva.

He previously told the White House that it would be "difficult, if not impossible" to reach a deal with Iran before the war began, a conclusion that influenced Trump's decision to launch strikes on February 28.

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, is also one of three people on the negotiating table from US.

He has been involved in the Iran file since the earliest back-channel exchanges. He and Witkoff presented the Iranian side with a 15-point action list via Pakistan as mediator ahead of the Islamabad talks.

The Iranian Delegation

MB Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker, is heading the delegation. A former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he arrived with the photographs of the 168 victims of the Minab school strike placed on his aircraft's seats. Upon landing, he said Iran comes "in good faith" but warned talks could not begin without a Lebanon ceasefire and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Abbas Araghchi



Second one in the Iran delegation, Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, has been Tehran's lead negotiator since the pre-war nuclear talks in Oman and Geneva. He has warned that Tehran could abandon the ceasefire entirely if Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue, saying the US must choose between a ceasefire or continued war via Israel.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, Central Bank Governor, round out a delegation that includes both security and economic officials — reflecting the breadth of issues Tehran intends to press.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: Iran Brings Minab 168 Child Victims Images To Islamabad Amid Negotiations

What's On The Negotiating Table

As both delegations settled into Islamabad's heavily secured Serena Hotel on Saturday, the distance between them remained considerable. Iran wants sanctions lifted, assets unfrozen, a Lebanon ceasefire guaranteed, and assurances it will not be attacked again.

The United States, on the other hand, wants Iran's nuclear programme constrained, the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened, and a durable end to hostilities.

Pakistan, which brokered the fragile two-week ceasefire that made these talks possible, is now carrying the weight of keeping them from collapse. Prime Minister Sharif has called this a "make-or-break" moment.

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