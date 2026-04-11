Islamabad Hosts US-Iran Talks: Where, When And What To Expect — Check Key Leaders Attending

Pakistan confirmed that a high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for talks with the United States aimed at addressing the Middle East crisis. The meeting brings together senior leaders from both sides in what marks a rare direct engagement.

The US-Iran talks in Islamabad will focus on exploring a possible peace deal after recent tensions, with Pakistan stepping in to facilitate discussions between the two countries.

Pakistan's foreign ministry shared visuals of the Iranian delegation's arrival and said the talks would take place the same day. The Iranian side is led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Arrival of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Islamabad Talks pic.twitter.com/aJYU9cx5t2 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 10, 2026

The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

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Talk Details

The discussions are scheduled for Saturday and will seek to explore a possible agreement between the two sides. The meeting is the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan had reached out to both countries to help arrange a temporary two-week ceasefire. He also said efforts were underway to bring both sides to Islamabad for talks.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the American delegation would travel to Pakistan and wished them success.

Venue Security

The talks are expected to take place in Islamabad, where authorities have imposed strict security measures across the city. Thousands of paramilitary personnel and army troops have been deployed.

Security has been tightened around the Serena Hotel, where the discussions are expected to be held. The hotel has been cleared of guests and placed under government control, Reuters reported.

What Next

Pakistan is seeking to position itself as a mediator through these talks after weeks of diplomatic outreach led by the government and the military.

However, expectations remain limited. Some US officials said the "mood inside the White House heading into the talks was skeptical," according to Reuters.

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