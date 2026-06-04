Trump Changes Definition Of 'Ceasefire' Amid Tensions With Iran

US President Donald Trump offered an unconventional definition of the word "ceasefire" during a media interaction, as military exchanges between the United States and Iran continue following a truce declared in April.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB had earlier this week posted an AI-generated image of a dictionary entry for the word "ceasefire" on its official X account, with a red arrow pointing to its definition reading, "A ceasefire means we can attack but they cannot respond."

IRIB captioned the post, "This is why the United States and Israel act this way regarding the ceasefire."

The broadcaster followed up with two additional posts. "Dictionary editors should reconsider the definition of the word 'ceasefire' after the behavior of the USrael," IRIB wrote on Sunday, using the term "USrael" to refer jointly to the United States and Israel. In a subsequent post, IRIB added, "And adding 'USrael' to Dictionary!"

ALSO READ: Iran's IRIB Wants Dictionary Editors To Add This New Word, Reconsider Ceasefire Definition

Against that backdrop, Trump was asked by a reporter on Wednesday to define what a 'ceasefire' means. He responded, "In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner." The remark was captured on video and shared on X by the account Open Source Intel.

The remarks come amid an ongoing dispute over the state of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. While Trump administration declared hostilities terminated following a ceasefire in April, military exchanges between the two sides have continued.

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Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution Wednesday on a 215-208 vote, seeking to halt US military action against Iran. The resolution now heads to the Senate, where a similar measure has already advanced with bipartisan support.

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