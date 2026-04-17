'Thank You Pakistan': Trump All Praise For Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif After Hormuz Breakthrough

US President Donald Trump on Friday thanked Pakistan and praised its leadership, while also lashing out at NATO after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened for passage.

He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, commending their “bravery and help” during the regional standoff.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. He further attacked the alliance, calling it “useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!”

ALSO READ: Iran Declares Hormuz 'Completely Open' After Six Weeks Of Choked Supplies

Praising Pakistan, which hosted the first round of talks between the US and Iran, Trump said, "Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people."

The US President also noted that Iran, with the help of the USA has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!"

The remarks came after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened to commercial shipping.

Iranian officials said vessels would once again be allowed to pass through the route, which carries a significant share of the world's oil and gas supplies.

Markets reacted swiftly, with oil prices falling sharply on hopes of restored energy flows and reduced geopolitical risk.

The Strait of Hormuz had become a central flashpoint in the recent confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Tehran had tightened control over the route during the conflict, while Washington responded with military deployments and later announced a blockade specifically targeting Iranian ports rather than general commercial traffic.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Open, But US Naval Blockade To Remain In Full Force: Trump After Iran's Announcement

While Trump celebrated the apparent end of the Hormuz crisis, broader regional uncertainty remains. Negotiations involving Iran, the US and regional mediators are still ongoing, and separate ceasefire efforts linked to Lebanon and Hezbollah remain fragile.

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