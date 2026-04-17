Hormuz Open, But US Naval Blockade To Remain In Full Force: Trump After Iran's Announcement

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the Naval Blockade will remain in full force even when the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for businees.

Trump's remark came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the announcement about Hormuz in a post on X.

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He further added that the process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated.

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates

Araghchi's announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He, however, said the ships must sail "on the coordinated route as already announced" by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran.

ALSO READ: Crude Oil Prices Slump 10% As Iran Declares Hormuz 'Completely Open'; Brent Slips Below $90

Minutes later, President Trump also shared the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" Trump said.

Meanwhile, India termed the targeting of commercial shipping during the West Asia conflict as deplorable and strongly urging that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest.

"An aspect of particular concern for India for its energy and economic security relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said in the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.