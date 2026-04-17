Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Warns Fighting Will Resume If No Deal; Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Begins

The US State Department stated the 10-day Israel-Lebanon truce may be extended if peace talks progress and Lebanon shows effective sovereignty.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Warns Fighting Will Resume If No Deal; Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Begins
Iran War Live Updates
3 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump said that any pause or halt in military action with Iran is conditional. If diplomatic talks fail to produce a deal, he expects hostilities to start again.

The 10-day halt to the Israel-Lebanon fighting that began can be extended if there's progress in talks to reach a lasting peace agreement and Lebanon “effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty,” the US State Department said. President Donald Trump announced the truce following talks held in Washington this week. Israel hasn't been fighting with Lebanon itself but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon.

In the statement that the US says was agreed to by Lebanon and Israel, there is a provision to allow Israel to defend itself against any further attacks.

Here are the latest updates on US-Israel-Iran war

Apr 17, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Had A Very Good Conversation With Friend Modi, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said he had a "very good conversation" with his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was referring to the talks the two leaders had on Tuesday.

"I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation," Trump told reporters here as he headed to Las Vegas to address a roundtable on tax cuts.

Trump had called Modi on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral relationship and share perspectives on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched a war on Iran.

Apr 17, 2026 06:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iran Will NOT Have Nuclear Weapons, Says Trump

On whether a 20-year minimum for Iran to stop enriching uranium is acceptable, US President Donald Trump says, "We have a statement, a very powerful statement, that they will not have — beyond 20 years — that they will NOT have nuclear weapons. There's no 20-year limit."

Apr 17, 2026 06:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Fighting Resumes If.... Here's What Donald Trump Said

On whether the ceasefire will be extended with Iran if no deal happens, Trump says: "If there's no deal, fighting resumes."

Apr 17, 2026 06:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Stock Market Is Good, Oil Prices Coming Down, Says Trump

On stock markets and crude prices, US President Donald Trump says, "The stock market is good, the oil prices are coming down, and it's looking very good that we're going to make a deal with Iran — and it's going to be a good deal, it's going to be a deal with no nuclear weapons."

Apr 17, 2026 06:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Dealing Very Nicely With Iran, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said, "Iran wants to make a deal, and we're dealing very nicely with them. We've got to have no nuclear weapons. That's a big factor, and they're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago."
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India, Russia Hold Round Table For Deeper Steel Sector Ties

India, Russia Hold Round Table For Deeper Steel Sector Ties

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source