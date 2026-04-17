US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Warns Fighting Will Resume If No Deal; Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Begins

US President Donald Trump said that any pause or halt in military action with Iran is conditional. If diplomatic talks fail to produce a deal, he expects hostilities to start again.

The 10-day halt to the Israel-Lebanon fighting that began can be extended if there's progress in talks to reach a lasting peace agreement and Lebanon “effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty,” the US State Department said. President Donald Trump announced the truce following talks held in Washington this week. Israel hasn't been fighting with Lebanon itself but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon.

In the statement that the US says was agreed to by Lebanon and Israel, there is a provision to allow Israel to defend itself against any further attacks.

Here are the latest updates on US-Israel-Iran war