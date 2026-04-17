Iran To Close Hormuz Again If US Naval Blockade Persists: Report

Iran could move to close the Strait of Hormuz again if the United States continues its naval blockade, according to the country's semi-official Fars News Agency, which cited an informed source close to the security establishment.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed never to shut the Strait of Hormuz again and is removing sea mines from the strategic waterway, presenting the development as a major breakthrough after weeks of military tension and disruption to global shipping routes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

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In a second post, he added: “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!”

There was no immediate official confirmation from Tehran that it had made a permanent commitment never to close the strait. However, Iranian officials earlier announced that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened for commercial shipping under designated safe routes following a ceasefire linked to the Israel-Lebanon front.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption to traffic through the narrow passage can trigger sharp rises in crude prices, supply delays and wider economic uncertainty.

The latest claims come after weeks of confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Earlier in March, Trump had warned Tehran to immediately remove any mines believed to have been placed in the waterway, while US forces said they had struck Iranian mine-laying vessels near the strait.

In recent days, US Central Command also said American naval ships had transited the route as part of efforts to ensure it was clear of mines and safe for commercial traffic.

Markets responded positively to signs of de-escalation. Oil prices dropped sharply after confirmation that the route had reopened, while stock markets rose on hopes that broader diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran may follow.

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Despite the optimistic tone of Trump's posts, major questions remain. The United States has said its naval blockade targeting Iranian ports remains in place until a final agreement is reached, suggesting wider negotiations are still unresolved.

Trump's latest remarks seek to frame the reopening of Hormuz as a strategic victory. Whether Iran has truly pledged to keep the strait permanently open — and whether such assurances survive future crises — will depend on the outcome of ongoing talks and stability across the wider region.

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