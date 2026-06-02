'Don't Know Who Victim Is': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Reacts After Being Booked For 'Revealing' Minor Survivor's Identity

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Delhi chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been charged by the police for allegedly revealing the identity of a three-year-old girl who was reportedly sexually abused at a private school in west Delhi, reported The Indian Express.

According to him, the complaint was filed at the Janakpuri Police Station in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 72 (disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain acts, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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"This is a school (referring to the school where the rape occurred) where it was reported that there were 60 CCTV cameras, yet all 60 were found to be non-functional," Bharadwaj said during a press conference.

He further stated, "The administration is attempting to hide the fact that there is no proof of the claimed rape because none of the CCTV cameras was operational. The government has now started legal action against me, claiming that I disclosed the identity of the victim. Even the victim's identity is unknown to me. How can I reveal the victim's identity when I don't know who they are? The victim's name, mother's name, and father's name are unknown to me. I know absolutely nothing about the identity of the victim."

According to ThePrint, which accessed an FIR copy, which claims that Bharadwaj revealed the identity of the victim by disclosing information about the child's age, class, school name, and chronology of events during a press conference and on the party's official social media channels.

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A 57-year-old employee of a private school is accused of sexually abusing a three-year-old girl. The child's mother reported the incident to the police on May 1.

The accused employee was taken into custody by the police in response to the report. As the inquiry went on, a female instructor at the school was also taken into custody in relation to the crime.

AAP leaders expressed indignation and criticism when a Dwarka court granted bail to the accused school caretaker who had been initially detained in relation to the assault case.

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