Donald Trump Says War In Iran Going 'Swimmingly' And Should Be 'Ending Soon'

Even as uncertainty continues in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Thursday has suggested that the ongoing conflict with Iran should be ending pretty soon, pointing to what he believes US' greater leverage over its Middle Eastern counterpart.

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Trump offered a rather optimistic assessment of the war, stating the war in Iran is going 'swimmingly' and suggested it could end soon. This is in continuation of recent assessments he has made in recent times.

“It should be ending pretty soon,” Trump said. “It was perfect. It's perfect. It was the power we have,” the president said. “We had the most powerful military anywhere in the world.”

Trump's latest remarks came during an appearance in Las Vegas, where he promoted his no tax on tips policy, which eliminated federal income tax on tip-based wages for many workers.

ALSO READ: Israel, Lebanon Agree On 10-Day Ceasefire, Says Trump; Eyes 'Ending 10th War'

His comments also come against the backdrop of an earlier statement claiming that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Iran, meanwhile, has complained about Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon during its own ceasefire with the US.

Earlier, the US President had stated that the second round of face to face negotiations between American and Iranian officials could take place “probably, maybe, next weekend.”

This is not the first time the US president has made similar statements in recent weeks expressing confidence about the direction and outcome of the conflict since military action began earlier this year.

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Warns Fighting Will Resume If No Deal; Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Begins

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