Israel, Lebanon Agree On 10-Day Ceasefire, Says Trump; Eyes 'Ending 10th War'

US President Donald Trump said Lebanon and Israel have agreed to formally begin a 10-day ceasefire starting at 5 p.m. EST, following talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both leaders had agreed to the temporary truce as part of efforts to move towards a broader peace agreement between the two countries.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel,” Trump wrote. “These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. (sic)”

Trump also said Lebanese and Israeli officials had met in Washington earlier this week for the first time in 34 years.

“On Tuesday, the two countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he said.

Trump added that he had directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with both sides to secure a longer-term peace deal.

Trump also claimed the Lebanon-Israel truce would mark the 10th conflict he had helped resolve globally.

“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th,so let's GET IT DONE! (sic) ” he wrote.

Trump, in another Truth Social media post, said he will be inviting Netanyahu and Aoun to the White House for the "first meaningful talks" between Israel and Lebanon since 1983. "Both sides want to see peace, and I believe that will happen, quickly."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.