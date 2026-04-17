Hormuz 'Completely Open' For Remaining Ceasefire Period: Iran's Big Announcement

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the "complete" opening of Strait of Hormuz till the ceasefire with the United States ends on April 21. The decision, he said, has been taken in view of the temporary truce announced in Lebanon.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also took to his Truth Social handle and said, "Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage."

(This is a developing story)

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