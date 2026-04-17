US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally As Iran Opens Hormuz; Dow Soars 600 Points

S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher on Friday Iran declared that the Strait of Hormuz was "completely open" for all commercial vehicles, till the end of ceasefire with the United States.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 683.19 points or 1.43%, S&P 500 also rose over 0.79%, while Nasdaq was up 0.99%.

Crude on ther other hand fell after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the "complete" opening of Strait of Hormuz till the ceasefire with the United States ends on April 21. The decision, he said, has been taken in view of the temporary truce announced in Lebanon.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," he posted on X.

ALSO READ: Hormuz 'Completely Open' For Remaining Ceasefire Period: Iran's Big Announcement

Boeing Co. and Salesforce Inc rose over 3%, while Home Depot Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Apple Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. were up over 2%. On the other hand, Coca-Cola Co., Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc. were among the losers for the day. Netflix after announcing its results fell 11%, posting its biggest fall since April 2022.

As the US market opened, spot gold rose 1.56% to $4,864.79 an ounce. Even as stocks gained, crude prices fell with the West Texas trading 10.55% lower at $84.70 per barrel. Brent crude futures also fell 9.46% to $89.99.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell 0.5%, with the British Pound rising 0.4% at $1.3587 and the Japanese yen was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency was up 2%, rising for the fifth straight day and posting the longest winning streak since Jan. 5, 2026.

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