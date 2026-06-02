Pirojsha Godrej Bullish On Financial Services Business; Shares Godrej Capital Listing Plans

Godrej Industries Group is betting big on its financial services business and is aiming to list Godrej Capital within the next five years. To support its growth, the growth said it will infuse Rs 7,000 crore of capital into its financial services businesses.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chairperson Designate Pirojsha Godrej said the group's entry into wealth management is a "logical step," citing strong demand for such services in India.

"We see a huge opportunity in the financial services business," Godrej said, adding that the conglomerate intends to gradually build out its financial services platform over the coming years.

The group has set a target of managing Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM) in its wealth management business over the next five years. It also plans to enter the asset management space in the coming years as part of its broader financial services strategy.

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Alongside its financial services push, Godrej said the group's real estate business continues to perform strongly. Godrej Properties is likely to register around Rs 39,000 crore in new bookings in FY27 and plans to launch several new projects during the year.

Godrej Industries Q4FY26

Godrej Industries' consolidated net profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, as per the financial results declared by the company.

The holding company of Godrej Group recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 444 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 183 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Godrej Industries' revenue during the quarter under review increased by 33.1% year-on-year reaching Rs 7,694 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 96.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,165 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 15.2% from 10.3% in the year-ago period.

Goldrej Industries Share Price

Shares of the company settled 2.80% lower at Rs 1,061.30 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.60% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday.

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