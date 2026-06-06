Singapore Directs Social Media Platforms To Block Online Access To Content Targeting Indians

Taking strong note of online content targeting the Indian community and attempting to stoke racial divisions, the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs has directed major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and X, to block access to posts that authorities say undermine the city-state's multicultural ethos.

The move comes amid concerns over a series of inflammatory narratives portraying Singapore as being "overrun" by Indians and questioning its long-standing commitment to racial harmony.

The directive, issued by Singapore's Home Ministry under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA), covers 14 posts that promoted claims that the country was being “overrun” by Indians.

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Authorities said the content circulated in recent weeks and sought to fuel racial tensions by portraying Indians as disproportionately represented in Singapore's government and society.

Investigations found that the content likely originated from a China-based platform before spreading across other websites and social media channels.

However, Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs and Law, Edwin Tong, said there was no evidence of a coordinated campaign by any government.

“From what we know so far, the content originated from overseas,” Tong told reporters.

The ministry said the posts carried inflammatory narratives questioning Singapore's multicultural policies and alleging that Indian-origin politicians would favour Indian immigrants.

Some content also claimed that the country's multiracial framework was merely a façade designed to appeal to Western values.

“These videos attack our multiracial society and they try to divide people based on race. This, however, is not who we are. Every community in Singapore here is valued and everyone has an equal place,” Tong said.

He added, “These videos strike at the very foundation of what makes Singapore home for all of us and they undermine the very basis of our society.”

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Singapore said the posts used derogatory language against Indians and migrant workers, amounting to efforts to incite racial hostility.

Authorities stressed that attempts to sow discord among communities would not be tolerated, particularly when originating from foreign sources.

Under Singapore law, such offences can attract up to three years in jail and a fine.

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