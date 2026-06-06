J&K: Joint Army-Police-CRPF Operation In Rajouri Continues For 14th Day

In the longest-running anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Operation ‘Sherawali' entered its 14th day on Saturday, with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF continuing a large-scale search in Rajouri's Manjakote sector for suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal.

The Economic Times reported that the anti-terror operation was launched after heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area on May 28.

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The security forces were seen checking the ID cards of travellers and locals, conducting intensive search operations in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sherawali, was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations.

According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a “strong and impenetrable cordon” and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover.

The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that “every possible effort” is being made to neutralise the hiding militants.

The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance.

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Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored. Officials said search operations would continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed.

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