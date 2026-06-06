A Day After BJP Exit, 14 Lakh People Join Annamalai's New Movement

Making a strong debut after parting ways with the BJP, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that close to 14 lakh people joined his newly launched political movement within a day.

Annamalai, who officially resigned from the BJP on June 5, announced the launch of a new political platform aimed at promoting what he described as “people-centric politics” rooted in ideological clarity and public participation. His resignation was later accepted by BJP president Nitin Nabin.

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In his resignation letter, Annamalai cited longstanding differences with the party leadership over the future political direction of Tamil Nadu.

He said the divergence in views had become increasingly apparent over the past 18 months and that he no longer wished to burden the leadership with his concerns.

The former IPS officer joined the BJP in 2020 after leaving the civil services and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the party's Tamil Nadu unit president within a year.

Positioning his new initiative as the next phase of his public and political journey, Annamalai called on youth and ordinary citizens to participate in building an alternative political culture.

He said the movement would challenge dynastic politics and the trend of “permanent” legislators while creating opportunities for new leaders to emerge.

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The movement's website, titled “We The Leaders”, reported over 13.85 lakh active members at the time of writing.

The platform describes volunteers as the driving force behind grassroots change across sectors including education, health, environment and youth leadership.

Annamalai also confirmed that the movement intends to contest future Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, promising a political model driven by common citizens rather than traditional power structures.

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