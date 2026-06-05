Secret Mission? Israel Deployed Forces To Azerbaijan During War With Iran, Claims Report

Israel secretly deployed elite military and intelligence personnel to Azerbaijan during its war with Iran, as part of a broader network of covert sites across the Middle East that helped extend its operational reach deep into Iranian territory, CNN reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Israeli forces operated from multiple locations in southern Azerbaijan near Iran's northern border, with some positions located roughly 60 miles from the Iranian city of Tabriz, which was targeted during the conflict.

Special operations units allegedly conducted intelligence-gathering missions and drone operations from the area, providing Israel with a strategic vantage point over northern Iran.

ALSO READ | 'Emerged From Rubble': Araghchi Reveals How He Survived US-Israeli Strike That Killed Khamenei

The Azerbaijan deployment was part of a wider network of covert positions that reportedly included sites in Iraq, the UAE and Somaliland.

Initially conceived as emergency rescue locations, the facilities evolved into intelligence and military outposts that supported Israeli operations during the war.

CNN reported that the Azerbaijan contingent included several dozen personnel from Israel's special operations forces, elite rescue units and the Mossad intelligence agency.

Azerbaijan denied the claims. A spokesperson for the country's embassy in Washington told CNN: “We firmly reject unfounded claims regarding the alleged use of Azerbaijan's territory for operations against third countries.”

The report also said Somaliland provided a potential stopover point for Israeli aircraft conducting long-range missions, while Israel reportedly stationed an Iron Dome air defence battery and operating personnel in the UAE during the conflict.

According to CNN, Israel had begun preparations along the Azerbaijan-Iran border weeks before hostilities escalated, including the installation of listening devices and intelligence equipment. The infrastructure reportedly enabled Israel to monitor Iranian military movements and missile launches.

ALSO READ | 'US, Israel Failed Militarily, Experienced Humiliation': Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei Warns Against Divisions

The report further linked Azerbaijan-based operations to the March 4 killing of Rahman Moghaddam, identified as the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence division. Neither Israel nor Iran has publicly confirmed details of the operation.

Israel and Azerbaijan have maintained close defence and energy ties for years. Azerbaijan supplies a significant share of Israel's oil imports, while Israel is a major supplier of advanced military equipment to Baku.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.