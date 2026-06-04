'US, Israel Failed Militarily, Experienced Humiliation': Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei Warns Against Divisions

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned against internal divisions, saying the United States and Israel failed to achieve their objectives militarily and are now seeking to weaken Iran through a campaign aimed at creating discord within the country.

According to Al-Jazeera, Khamenei in a written message said the "oppressive system" led by the United States could not accept a strong and independent Iran and described Israel as a "fabricated outpost" of that system.

“The enemy – having failed militarily and experienced deep humiliation – now wages a hybrid war focusing on two points: the people's endurance and miscalculations by officials. Their primary tool is sowing doubt, despair, fear, and division,” he said.

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“Any action that breeds cynicism or despair among the people is a form of helping the enemy of this country and its people,” he added, urging Iranians to respond with “steadfastness, clear-sightedness and unity”.

The remarks come as political debate over the conflict continues in the United States.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the US House of Representatives delivered a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, approving a war powers resolution that would halt US military action against Iran.

According to the report, a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure. The resolution passed 215-208, marking the first time the House has successfully advanced such a proposal after four previous attempts.

Cheers erupted on the House floor after the result was announced, The New York Times reported.

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“Enough is enough,” Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the lead sponsor of the effort, said.

“It is time for the president to do the right thing. The people are tired of suffering because of his war of choice, suffering at the gas pump, suffering at the supermarkets.”

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