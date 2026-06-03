Spain's Buried 2,000-Year-Old Gold Mine Reveals Romans' Water Mining: Report

A 2,000-year-old Roman gold mining complex buried beneath the mountains of northeastern Spain has been confirmed by scientists, revealing in striking detail how ancient engineers dismantled entire hillsides to extract gold using water as their primary weapon.

Researchers from the University of A Coruña and the Autonomous University of Barcelona have confirmed Roman-era alluvial gold mining at Les Guilleteres d'All, in the Cerdanya Valley in Girona, in the Eastern Pyrenees, The Times of India reported.

By dating sediments buried inside a hydraulic mining reservoir, the team showed that the mining system was active during the Roman period and was likely abandoned around the late second or early third century CE, it said.

The landscape had long puzzled archaeologists. At first glance it looks like rugged mountain terrain, but a closer look reveals deep trenches, artificial ravines, and large excavation fronts that do not follow the natural slope of the land — structures that strongly resembled hydraulic open-cast mining features known from other Roman goldfields, the TOI report said.

Water as a Weapon

As per TOI report, the key to unlocking the site's age lay beneath the ground. Excavations revealed a water-control reservoir built into the mining area — a ditch measuring about 4.5 meters wide and 1.5 meters deep, with a dam of large stone blocks retaining and regulating water flow.

When the system was active, water would have been collected, directed, and released to wash down gold-bearing sediments.

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To date the site, the team used optically stimulated luminescence, or OSL — a method that measures when mineral grains, especially quartz, were last exposed to sunlight before burial, allowing researchers to date the sediment itself rather than relying on organic remains, as reported by Archeological Magazine.

Researchers estimate that around 2 million cubic metres of earth were removed at the site. The scale, while smaller than the famous Las Médulas mines in northwestern Spain, is nonetheless a remarkable feat of ancient engineering.

Gold, Rome, and a Mountain City

The mines lie close to Iulia Libica, present-day Llívia, the only Roman city documented in the Pyrenees, which likely served as an administrative and economic hub for exploiting local resources. Ancient sources had long hinted at Pyrenean gold: Pliny the Elder mentioned it, and Martial made literary references scholars have linked to gold-producing areas near Iulia Libica, TOI report said.

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A City and Its Mine, Dying Together

The researchers also noted a striking historical coincidence: archaeological evidence suggests that parts of Iulia Libica were abandoned from the late second or early third century CE — the same period as the apparent end of mining at Les Guilleteres — raising the possibility that the decline of the nearby city and the collapse of the gold operation were connected, said the report.

Roman hydraulic mining required organisation, labour, technical knowledge, and control over vast water infrastructure. When the city faded, the mine, it seems, faded with it.

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