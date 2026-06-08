'Properly Handle Differences': China Stresses On Mutual Trust For Enhanced India Ties

Calling for enhanced cooperation and confidence-building measures, China on Monday said India and China should see each other as development partners and manage bilateral ties with a long-term strategic outlook, PTI reported.

Speaking at a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said India and China should strengthen cooperation, manage differences through dialogue, and work towards the steady growth of bilateral ties.

“Both countries should regard each other as opportunities for development and not as threats,” Lin said, adding that the situation along the border remains generally stable and communication channels between the two sides are functioning effectively.

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The remarks came in response to comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin on India-China relations and Moscow's close engagement with both nations.

Lin said Beijing supports efforts to enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation and address outstanding issues through dialogue and consultation.

He also reiterated China's position that India and Pakistan should resolve their differences peacefully while contributing to regional stability.

Highlighting the importance of trilateral engagement, Lin described India, China and Russia as major emerging economies whose cooperation can contribute significantly to global peace, security and economic stability.

He said China remains willing to maintain communication with both New Delhi and Moscow to advance cooperation among the three countries.

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Putin, during an interaction with heads of leading international news agencies, including PTI, praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the two leaders are working to address issues of mutual concern, including the border dispute.

Calling India-China ties “delicate and multifaceted,” Putin said external interference would be unhelpful, while stressing that Russia's strong partnerships with both countries have evolved independently and do not come at the expense of either relationship.

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