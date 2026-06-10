PM Modi, Donald Trump Likely To Meet On G7 Summit Sidelines In France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a high-level bilateral meeting alongside the forthcoming event, the G7 Summit in France, according to reports. Officials declined to elaborate on the agenda of the planned talks, but the discussions are expected to focus on the long-pending bilateral trade agreement, along with key regional and global issues of mutual concern, as per The Hindu.

President Trump has also confirmed his attendance at the summit, increasing the likelihood of a face-to-face meeting with Modi. If the engagement takes place, it would mark the first in-person interaction between the two leaders since Modi's official visit to Washington in February 2025.

However, officials have stressed that no final confirmation has been issued regarding the bilateral meeting, and discussions remain at the planning stage, as per the report.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to take place in Evian-les-Bains, France, from 15th to 17th June 2026. India, though not a member of the grouping, has been invited as a partner country by French President Emmanuel Macron.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of critical bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, and Egypt on the sidelines of his upcoming European tour, diplomatic sources confirmed, said Hindustan Times. While the exact schedule remains uncertain, officials also noted that a high-profile sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is distinctly “not being ruled out,” reported HT.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to France and Slovakia from 13th to 18th June, during which he is expected to attend the summit and participate in multiple bilateral and multilateral meetings, including a likely interaction with President Macron.

In addition to high-stakes bilateral talks, the leaders are scheduled to comprehensively review the India-France "Special Global Strategic Partnership", aiming to deepen defence, space, and clean energy cooperation between the two nations.

On the final leg of his official tour, PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Paris on 18th June for high-level bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup exhibition.

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