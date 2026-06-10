Explosions Heard In Sirik Near Hormuz, Qeshm Island After US Launches Strikes On Iran

Several explosions were reported in Sirik near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, after the US launched strikes in response to the reported downing of an Apache helicopter.

Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency said fresh explosions were also heard near the strategic southern city of Jask.

According to reports, the strikes damaged two water storage tanks in Sirik, disrupting the area's primary drinking water supply and causing significant damage to local infrastructure.

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Meanwhile, In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces completed self-defense strikes against Iran, June 9, at the Commander in Chief's direction in response to yesterday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.

"CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters."

US President Donald Trump had accused Tehran of shooting down a "highly sophisticated" American military aircraft over the weekend, vowing that the United States would retaliate.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, has denied that Tehran intentionally downed a US military aircraft, stating that the helicopter that crashed over the Strait of Hormuz was not deliberately targeted by Iranian forces.

Writing on social media shortly after President Trump's address, Araghchi questioned the legality and presence of American forces in the region, pointing out that the strategic Strait of Hormuz is located "thousands of miles away from US shores".

"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," he further warned. "To reduce risk, the best solution is for them to leave."

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