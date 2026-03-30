'Once In A Generation Opportunity': White House Spox Flags Iran's Now-Or-Never Moment For Truce

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said that US President Donald Trump announcing a 10-day pause to postpone strikes on Iran's energy plants is a 'once in a generation' opportunity for the regime to make a good deal.

Leavitt made the remark while addressing the media.

Speaking about the ongoing negotiations with Iran, Leavitt said that despite all the public posturing you hear from the regime, and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well.

Iran has repeatedly rejected Trump's claim saying there is no direct contact with US President, not even through intermediaries.

ALSO READ: Trump Again Warns Iran: 'Will Blow Up Electric Plants, Oil Wells, Kharg If Hormuz Stays Shut'

In fact, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that there have been no direct US talks and only excessive, unreasonable demands being made via intermediaries. "US diplomacy flips constantly and our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own. We didn't participate."

Karoline Leavitt said that what is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately, adding, "As a result, President Trump issued a 10-day pause to postpone strikes on Iran's energy is a once in a generation opportunity for the regime to make a good deal with the United States, permanently abandon its nuclear ambitions, and stop acting as the world leader as state sponsor of terrorism."

White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt says Trump's 10-day pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure is a "once in a generation opportunity" for Iran to stop acting as the leading state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kpriFQnzav — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) March 30, 2026

Providing update on 'Operation Epic Fury', she stated that it is moving successfully and according to the plan.

"The United States is conducting more intense, targeted strikes with each passing day to destroy the threat posed by the Iranian terrorist regime."

ALSO READ: 'Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran': UN-Linked Diplomat Raises Red Flag, Announces Suspension of Duties

Leavitt further added, "Anything that they say to us privately will be tested, and we will ensure that they are being held accountable to their word. And if they are not, the President has laid out the military consequences that the Iranian regime will see if they don't hold true to the words that we are hearing privately, behind the scenes."

Last week, the White House Press Secretary said that Trump will unleash hell if Iran doesn't accept defeat, while claiming that the US had been in productive talks and the president was capable of hitting harder than ever before.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Trump threatened to blow up Iran's electric plants, oil wells and Kharg Island if the Strait of Hormuz remains shut amid escalating tensions.

Trump also claimed that the United States of America is in serious discussions with a 'new and more reasonable regime' to end their military operations in Iran.

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