'Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran': UN-Linked Diplomat Raises Red Flag, Announces Suspension of Duties

Mohamad Safa, executive airector at PVA and its main representative to the United Nations' Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has alleged that the United Nations is preparing for the possible use of nuclear weapons in Iran, while announcing that he has suspended all his duties.

In a series of posts on X, Safa warned of what he described as an escalating global crisis, urging public mobilisation. “I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran,” he wrote.

Referring to Tehran, Safa emphasised the human cost of any potential strike: “This is a picture of Tehran… It's not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You're sick to want war.”

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

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He added: “Tehran is a city of nearly 10,000,000 people. Imagine nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, or beyond.”

Safa further claimed he stepped away from his diplomatic role to raise alarm: “I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information… in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late.”

Calling for global protests, he said: “The possibility of the use of nuclear weapons must be taken very seriously… Act now. Spread this message worldwide. Take the streets. Protest for our humanity and future.”

Suspension Of Duties

In an earlier post dated March 27, Safa announced his decision to suspend his responsibilities at the UN. “After much reflection… I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member,” he wrote.

He added: “I cannot in good conscience be part of or witness to what is happening at a time when the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use.”

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Resignation Letter Raises Allegations

In a formal letter dated March 27, 2026, Safa alleged internal pressure and accused senior UN officials of failing to act independently. “Some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN,” the letter states.

He further wrote that he could not remain associated with the organisation amid ongoing conflicts.

“I cannot in good conscience be part of or witness to what is happening…” The letter also alleges that top officials have avoided characterising developments in Gaza and Lebanon in legal terms, and claims that narratives around an Iran nuclear threat were amplified to justify conflict.

“Senior officials… deployed a misinformation campaign claiming an Iran nuclear threat… This was a lie,” he wrote.

Safa also claimed he faced threats and professional repercussions. “I received death threats… I received financial penalties… Now, I am being censored at the UN.”

Safa said he had worked with the UN system for nearly 12 years and described his departure as a protest against what he termed a “crime against humanity.”

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