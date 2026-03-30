Iran Rejects Pakistan's Mediation Claims, Direct Talks With US

Iran has ruled out any direct negotiations with the United States, dismissing recent diplomatic overtures as “excessive and unreasonable” amid the ongoing conflict. Iran also ruled out Pakistan's reported involvement as a mediator between them and the US.

According to Iran International, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said there are currently no direct talks between Tehran and Washington.

He also rejected reports of a proposed 15-point US peace plan, indicating that such proposals do not align with Iran's position.

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The stance was echoed in a post on X by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, which stated: “No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US ‘diplomacy' flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate.”

#Iran FM Spox: No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries.#US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear.



Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate.



Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!#War pic.twitter.com/o9NDkZAAqN — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 30, 2026

The post also welcomed broader regional calls for de-escalation while underscoring Iran's position on the origins of the conflict. “Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!” it added.

Baghaei further clarified that Iran has not participated in any recent regional forums hosted by Pakistan, despite Islamabad offering to facilitate dialogue, Iran International reported.

The remarks signal Tehran's firm position against engaging in direct negotiations with Washington at this stage, even as diplomatic efforts continue through intermediaries and regional actors.

Iran has also asserted that it does not view regional countries as adversaries, highlighting its cultural, religious and economic ties with neighbours amid the ongoing conflict.

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Baghaei said Iran's military operations have been limited to bases and facilities used as launch points for attacks against it, underlining what he described as a targeted response.

At the same time, he cautioned regional countries against remaining passive. “It is not enough to say we are not part of the war,” he said.

He reiterated that Tehran continues to maintain diplomatic relations with countries such as Saudi Arabia and expressed appreciation for regional nations that have stayed out of the conflict.

Baghaei also pushed back against attempts to link the ongoing tensions to the war in Ukraine. Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he dismissed such comparisons and said regional states would not be drawn into unrelated conflicts.

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