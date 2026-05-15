Iran's Araghchi Uses BRICS Platform To Call For UNSC Rejig, Flags 'Widespread Injustice'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has argued for a UN Security Council that really reflects all areas during a May 2026 BRICS Foreign Ministers conference, stating that restructuring the council is a need rather than an option.

Instead of merely altering the council's makeup, Iran wants a "equitable distribution of power" to halt what it refers to as extreme unilateralism and restore credibility to multilateralism.

Araghchi stated that the world is going through "a period of structural instability and a deep crisis of trust" while speaking on Friday at the BRICS foreign ministers' gathering in New Delhi.

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He informed other foreign ministers that the post-World War II mechanisms that rule the international order are no longer able to adapt to the challenges of the twenty-first century.

"The structures governing the international order, designed in the post-World War II era, no longer have the capacity to respond to the realities of the 21st century," said Araghchi.

"The gap between emerging powers and traditional decision-making structures not only threatens global stability but has fueled widespread injustice in the distribution of power, wealth, and development opportunities," he further added.

Araghchi, while criticising "multilateralism in name only", said, "What we witness today in some international institutions is not 'multilateralism,' but rather an attempt to preserve 'unilateralism' under the guise of international law."

"The instrumental use of laws, the imposition of unilateral sanctions, and the disregard for the rights and national sovereignty of countries are signs of a deep crisis in global governance."

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According to Araghchi, a system that ignores the interests of developing countries and assigns crucial decisions for mankind to a small number of states "has lost its legitimacy."

Security Council reform, according to Araghchi, is "not a choice, but a necessity for the survival of the United Nations."

"We seek a council that has real representation from all continents and regions of the world, a council in which power is distributed with accountability and justice, not one that serves only the interests of some abusive and aggressive powers," Araghchi further stated.

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