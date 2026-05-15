NCC Q4 Results: PSU Posts 19% Slump In Profit, Declares Dividend; Check Record Date

NCC Ltd. reported a 18.9% year-on-year advance in net profit for the second quarter of this financial year.

The infrastructure and construction firm recorded a net profit of Rs 206 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 1.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 6,233 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, falls 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 550 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 8.8% from 9.1% in the same period last year.

NCC Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit falls 18.9% to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 254 crore.

Revenue rises 1.7% to Rs 6,233 crore versus Rs 6,131 crore.

Ebitda falls 1.1% to Rs 550 crore versus Rs 556 crore.

Margin at 8.8% versus 9.1%.

To pay dividend of Rs 2.2 per share.

NCC Dividend

NCC also approved a dividend of Rs 2.2 per share for fiscal 2026. The record date is fixed as Aug. 14, 2026. However, the dividend is subject to approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting on Aug. 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: Dividend Alert: This Bajaj Group Firm Declares Rs 3/Share Payout Amid Q4 Net Loss; Check Record Date

NCC FY26 Result

The company has reported a turnover of Rs 20,944 crore for fiscal year 2025-26 as against Rs 22,355 reported in the previous fiscal.

Net profit for the full year stands at Rs 675.32 crore with Ebitda at Rs 1,836.08 crore.

NCC Share Price Today

Shares of the company closed 1.36% lower at Rs 160 apiece, as compared to a 0.19% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 1% year-to-date and 30.27% over the past 12 months.

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