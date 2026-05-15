Dividend Alert: This Bajaj Group Firm Declares Rs 3/Share Payout Amid Q4 Net Loss; Check Record Date

Bajaj Electrical Ltd. slipped to loss in the fourth quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The company posted a net loss of Rs 67.5 crore compared to a profit of Rs 59.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite this, the Bajaj-group company has declared a dividend of Rs 3 of face value of Rs 2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as Friday, July 17, 2026. Only those shareholders who hold shares of the company as of or before the closing hours July 17 are eligible to receive the payout.

Bajaj Electrical's revenue from operations fell 2.1% to Rs 1240 crore from Rs 1,266 crore, in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slumped over 53% to Rs 43.2 crore from Rs 93 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Ebitda margin narrowed to 3.5% from 7.3% a year ago.

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Bajaj Electricals Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 67.5 crore versus profit of Rs 59.1 crore.

Revenue falls 2.1% to Rs 1240 crore versus Rs 1,266 crore.

Ebitda falls 53.5% to Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 93 crore.

Margin at 3.5% versus 7.3%.

To pay dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Bajaj Electricals Share Price

Bajaj Electricals' stock closed 0.89% higher at Rs 393.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

The scrip has fallen 17.63% year-to-date and over 40% in the last 12 months.

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