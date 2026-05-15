Hindustan Copper Q4 Results: Profit Soars Over 2x, Revenue Up 58%; Dividend Declared

Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 more than doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The copper producer posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 444.27 crore, compared to Rs 187.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations jumped by 53% to Rs 1,188.76 crore, as against Rs 777.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose to Rs 627.58 crore from Rs 266.98 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

On the operational front, the Hind Copper clocked a sharp margin expansion to 54.3% from 36.5% in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Moreover, the company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs1.86 per share of the face vatue of Rs 5 each.

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Hindustan Copper Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises to Rs 444.27 crore versus Rs 187.18 crore.

Revenue rises 58.1% at Rs 1,156.08 crore versus Rs 731.4 crore.

Ebitda rises to Rs 627.58 crore versus Rs 266.98 crore.

Margin at 54.3% versus 36.5%.

To pay dividend of Rs 1.86 per share.

Hind Copper Share Price

Before the results were declared, Hind Copper's stock ended 6% lower at Rs 570.25 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.19% decline in the Nifty index.

The scrip has risen over two-fold year-to-date and 10% in the last 12 months.

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