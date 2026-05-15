Thangamayil Jewellery Announces Dividend Of Rs 18 After Strong Q4 Results — Key Details Inside

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. has proposed a dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholder approval. The dividend translates to 180% on the face value of Rs 10 per share.

The cut-off date and record date fo the dividend have been fixed as July 22, 2026. The payment date will be announced after shareholders approve the dividend at the AGM, which is scheduled to be held on July 29, 2026.

The company said the total dividend outgo for FY26 will be Rs 55.95 crore, compared with Rs 38.85 crore paid in the previous financial year.

Thangamayil Jewellery Total Dividends Payouts Over The Years

Photo Credit: (Photo: Thangamayil Jewellery)

The dividend proposal comes alongside a strong quarterly performance by the jewellery retailer in Q4FY26. Thangamayil Jewellery reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore for the quarter, sharply higher than Rs 31.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 2,838 crore, compared with Rs 1,381 crore a year earlier, reflecting strong growth in sales. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 213 crore, up from Rs 57.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating performance has also improved, with EBITDA margin expanding to 7.5% from 4.1% year-on-year. The company also reporetd an improved profitability and higher dividend payout indicate a stronger financial performance for the company in FY26.

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4FY26

Net Profit at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 31.4 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 2,838 crore versus Rs 1,381 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 57.1 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 7.5% versus 4.1% YoY

Thangamayil Jewellery Company operates through a robust network of 66 retail outlets spread across Tamil Nadu.

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