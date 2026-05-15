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DoPT Issues Hybrid Work Advisory With Limited WFH, Travel Curbs For CBC Employees

DoPT has introduced a hybrid work model allowing limited WFH for CBC staff, while mandating 50% office attendance and restricting non-essential travel.

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DoPT Issues Hybrid Work Advisory With Limited WFH, Travel Curbs For CBC Employees
The DoPT has rolled out hybrid work norms with limited WFH, online meetings and travel curbs for CBC staff.
Photo Source: Unsplash

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued advisories for a hybrid work model, authorising "Work From Home" (WFH) for some employees for up to two days per week, while mandating at least 50% staff presence in offices.

Under an Office Memorandum issued from Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath, New Delhi, the government has permitted limited Work From Home (WFH) for staff under the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

These instructions, which encourage online meetings and virtual collaboration to maintain operational continuity, will remain in effect until further notice.

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Pillar Heads have been instructed to prepare a roster allowing WFH for up to two days per week, while ensuring that at least 50% of employees remain present in office at all times.

The memorandum further directs that employees working from home must remain accessible on telephone and be prepared to report to office at short notice if required. It also emphasises that all assigned tasks must be completed within deadlines while maintaining operational efficiency.

In a key administrative decision, the order restricts the organisation of physical meetings, workshops, and events both within and outside Delhi. Officials have been advised to conduct all meetings through video conferencing or online platforms wherever possible to minimise physical travel and gatherings.

The instructions also discourage non-essential official travel outside Delhi until further notice. Any deviation from these guidelines on functional grounds will require prior approval from the Secretary, Capacity Building Commission.

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The memo states that these rules must be followed by all CBC staff and will remain operational until further orders are issued by the central government.

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