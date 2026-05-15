Who Was Ketan Bhatikar? Goa Congress Leader, Physiotherapist Dies Of Snake Bite

Goa Congress leader and noted physiotherapist Ketan Bhatikar died after a snake bite while travelling near the Goa-Karnataka border on Thursday night, police said. He was 38.

According to police, the incident took place at Karmal Ghat when Bhatikar was on his way to Dandeli village in Karnataka. He reportedly got down from his vehicle for some reason when a snake bit him. “He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police official said.

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Bhatikar was a well-known physiotherapist and had recently emerged as the Congress party's candidate for the Ponda assembly bypoll. However, the election was later cancelled following a high court verdict. Bhatikar had challenged the order in the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition, which is currently pending.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief over his sudden demise.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the untimely passing of Dr Ketan Bhatikar.

“His departure is a profound loss to the medical community. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul attain Sadgati,” Sawant said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while expressing sympathy with the Bhatikar's family, wrote on X,

“Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Dr. Ketan Bhatikar ji, our young Congress leader from Goa. He was a renowned physiotherapist who served the people with commitment and conviction. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” Gandhi wrote.

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Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao also condoled the death, saying, “His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends during this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news.

“Shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Dr. Ketan Bhatikar, a well known and prominent Goa leader. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and supporters in this hour of grief. May he rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kejriwal posted on X.

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