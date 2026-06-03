Kuwait Airport Attack: One Indian Killed, 63 Others Injured In Iranian Drone Assault

An Iranian drone and missile strike on the country's international airport early on Wednesday resulted in injuries and forced authorities to reroute planes, according to the official Kuwait News Agency.

According to the report, which cited the General Civil Aviation Authority, the attack resulted in "severe damage" to the airport's T1 structure. On Wednesday, Kuwait Airways announced that it has halted operations until further notice. The attack led to injuries to 63 civilians, while one Indian passenger was reported dead in this incident.

"Public hospitals have received 63 injury cases so far following the recent incident at Kuwait International Airport. Patients have been distributed across multiple hospitals in accordance with national emergency plans," announced Kuwait's Health Ministry via KUNA.

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The Ministry of Health said 63 injured individuals as a result of the criminal Iranian aggression were distributed across Farwaniya, Jahra, Adan, Amiri, Sabah, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hospitals in accordance with the approved national emergency plans. "Seven cases underwent major emergency surgical operations, in addition to some procedures and minor surgical operations that were performed to address the various injuries."

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence further announced the monitoring and handling by the armed forces of 13 ballistic missiles and 17 hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace over several residential areas, which resulted in the fall of some shrapnel.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait offered its condolences over the death of an Indian National in an Iranian attack on Kuwait airport. According to the statement, the mission is "closely coordinating" with Kuwaiti authorities to provide the grieving family and those injured in the incident with all the care and help they can.

The attack on Kuwait was claimed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who said that it was carried out in revenge for US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker and an island.

"The US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and the helicopter-hosting Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait were targeted with missiles and drones by the Guards' forces in response to this aggression," the Guards claimed in a statement posted on their official Telegram channel.

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Indian Ministry of External Affairs, while reacting sharply to the Iranian attack, stated, "We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died, and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks."

"We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Our Embassy is extending all possible assistance to those injured. We remain in close contact with local authorities for the welfare of Indian nationals. Indian Missions and Posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community," further read the MEA's statement.

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