'It's Over For Iran': Trump Says 'Secret' Mission Helped 200 Ships Move 100 Million Oil Barrels Through Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has secretly transported 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, bypassing a maritime blockade imposed by Iran since late February. Trump disclosed the details through a sequence of social media posts and a formal press briefing.

The President stated on a Truth Social post that the U.S. executed a covert operation, "Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market."

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While uncovering the ships which successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added, "More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely travelled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It's over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."



Trump told reporters during a White House briefing, according to a report by USA Today that, "We've been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn't know? Iran until right now." The President added that the commercial vessels have been navigating the blockaded strait stealthily "late at night with no lights."

The Iranian blockade on the strategic choke point began on 28 February, following a series of joint military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel. Because approximately 20% of the world's oil supply flows through this narrow passageway, the prolonged closure has triggered severe disruptions across global energy markets.

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