Flights To UAE, Kuwait Affected, Bahrain Closes Airspace After Iran Launches Attack

Parts of the Middle East have reportedly faced flight disruptions after Iran allegedly targeted Kuwait and Bahrain, prompting precautionary measures in the region.

Bahrain shut its airspace, while airline services in the UAE and Kuwait were affected amid escalating regional tensions, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday morning, the US military said that Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain failed or were shot down, and that the US launched strikes on an Iran facility in response. US Central Command said the strikes were on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, that is home to a desalination plant.

The latest attack comes after Iran allegedly stopped communicating with mediators about extension of a ceasefire with the US, according to multiple reports. US President Donald Trump, however, denied such a claim and said talks are still underway, PTI reported.

Following the attack, flights are evacuating or holding positions in the airspace near the Persian Gulf including Dubai and the UAE, Jewish Breaking News reported.

ALSO READ: Catch All US-Iran War Live Updates Here

This comes as several airlines have cancelled flights to and from several parts of the Middle East including Dubai amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

List of major flight cancellations -

Greece's largest airlne Aegean cancelled flights to Dubai till August 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2, Reuters reported.

Air Baltic has suspended flights to Tel Aviv till June 28 and flights to Dubai until October 24.

Air Canada has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai till September 7.

Air France KLM cancelled flights to Beirut and Dubai till June 17 and Riyadh until June 2.

IAG has postponed the resumption of flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to August 1 and plans to reduce flights to the region.

Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways have suspended flights to Dubai until September 13.

ALSO READ: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait; Explosions Heard In Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island

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