Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch: Design Revealed, What We Know About Price, Specifications And Colour

Redmi is all set to expand its performance-focused smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5. The upcoming device will mark the debut of the Turbo series in India and is aimed at gamers, power users and consumers seeking flagship-grade performance without a premium flagship price tag.

Redmi Turbo 5, scheduled to launch later this month, is expected to take on rivals from brands such as iQOO and OnePlus in the highly competitive performance segment.

Ahead of its official debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased the smartphone's design, colour options and key hardware details, positioning it as the fastest Redmi smartphone to date.

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Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date, Availability

The Redmi Turbo 5 is set to be unveiled in India on June 16, the company revealed via its social media handles. The company has also put up a microsite on Amazon, confirming that the e-commerce platform will be one of the avenues through which the handset can be purchased.

Redmi has teased the smartphone in three colour options — Black, Green and White — though the official marketing names of these finishes are yet to be announced.

Redmi Turbo 5 India: Specifications

While Redmi has not revealed the complete specifications of the Indian variant, the smartphone is already available in China, offering a glimpse of what buyers can expect. The Chinese model features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, the processor delivers an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 2.3 million points, making it one of the most powerful chipsets in its category.

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to be its massive 7,560mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging. The device is also tipped to feature IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, enhancing its durability credentials.

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The handset is equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. For photography, it sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. In the front, it has a 20MP front-facing camera that handles selfies and video calls.

Although pricing details remain under wraps, the Redmi Turbo 5 could emerge as one of the strongest contenders in the performance smartphone segment if Redmi adopts an aggressive pricing strategy. With flagship-level specifications, a large battery and advanced cooling technology, the device is shaping up to be a compelling option for users prioritising performance and endurance.

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