Smartphone Launches In June 2026: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Xiaomi 17T, Redmi 17, OnePlus 15s, And More

June is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches in India, with major brands including Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, OnePlus, and Lava all set to introduce new devices. Here are the top smartphones expected to make their India debut in June.

Lava Bold N2 (June 3)

Kicking things off on June 3, the Lava Bold N2 5G will arrive as an entry-level option featuring a square camera module housing a 13MP main shooter and LED flash. At least one blue colourway has been confirmed.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ (June 4)

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ brings a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-710 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and 50x AI-enhanced digital zoom, a curved display with a centred punch-hole, and three Pantone colour options: Chicory Coffee, Stormy Sea, and Zinfandel.

Xiaomi 17T (June 4)

The same day, the Xiaomi 17T will arrive powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip and a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W fast charging. Its Leica-tuned triple camera system supports up to 120x digital zoom, and the display carries multiple TUV Rheinland eye-care certifications.

iQOO Z11 (June 15, Expected)

The iQOO Z11 is anticipated to feature a 6.83-inch Amoled display with a 165Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP primary rear camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Turbo 5 And Redmi 17 (June 18, Expected)

Two Redmi phones are expected on June 18. The Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to carry the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, robust IP66 through IP69K water resistance ratings, dual rear cameras (50MP main and 8MP ultrawide), and a 20MP selfie shooter. The more affordable Redmi 17 is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate LCD display, a Snapdragon 4 series chip, a battery exceeding 7,000mAh, and a 50MP main camera.

OnePlus 15s (Date TBA)

The OnePlus 15s — a rebranded version of the Chinese OnePlus 15T — is expected with a 6.32-inch, 165Hz Amoled display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, dual 50MP rear camera system (50MP Sony IMX906 primary and 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto with OIS), up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB storage, and a substantial 7,500mAh battery supporting both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: 9 Big Upgrades Expected

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