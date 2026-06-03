Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Date In India, White Colour Option Tipped

Redmi is gearing up for the India launch of the Redmi Turbo 5, with Xiaomi's sub-brand already teasing the phone's design ahead of its official unveiling. The device is also featured in a microsite on Amazon, and its rear panel, featuring a dual camera array alongside an LED flash, matches what was seen on its Chinese version. While no official launch date for the Redmi Turbo 5 has been confirmed, a tech tipster has revealed a promotional material that purportedly gives away the India launch date.

Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Date In India Leaked

The leaked promotional poster by tipster Sanju Choudhary on X points to June 16 as the likely launch date in India for the Redmi Turbo 5. The tipster described these details as “officially confirmed,” though Xiaomi has yet to update the phone's Amazon microsite (which still shows “coming soon”) or its social media channels. Earlier, a separate report had suggested a June 18 debut, leaving some ambiguity around the exact date. The leaked image also hints at a white colour option, joining the already-confirmed black.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specs And Features (Expected)

Interest in the Redmi Turbo 5 has been building after the brand started dropping teasers about its camera and the dedicated microsite went live on Amazon, confirming the smartphone will be sold through the platform.

The device features the Redmi Pixel Matrix, a distinctive LED-style rear visual design that generates light effects for calls, custom notifications, and more. Spec-wise, the India variant of the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to mostly mirror its Chinese counterpart.

The Chinese model runs on MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a 6.59-inch Amoled display capable of 120Hz refresh, 480Hz touch sampling, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, in addition to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Powering the device is a big 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

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