Apple iPhone 18 Pros Arriving In September Sans iPhone 18 — Expected Launch Timeline, Specs, Upgrades, Price For Base Model

If the rumour mill on Apple is to be believed, the tech major is planning a major shakeup in its smartphone release schedule. Apple is reportedly skipping the launch of the standard iPhone 18 in 2026 and instead shifting it to a spring 2027 release. This change would mean that the traditional fall launch window in 2026 will feature only the higher-end models, specifically the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone, which may be known as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

That's not to say reports about the next vanilla variant aren't surfacing, even though we're almost a year away from the release. Here's what we know thus far about the base iPhone 18.

Apple iPhone 18: All You Need To Know

The iPhone 18 will likely be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 processor — the company's first manufactured on a 2nm process. This advancement should deliver notable gains in speed, energy efficiency, and thermal management. The standard model could receive a boost with 12GB of RAM, up from the current 8GB typically found in non-Pro versions, along with base storage starting at 256GB and options going up to 512GB and 1TB.

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen equipped with ProMotion technology for a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple is said to be exploring ways to minimise the Dynamic Island, potentially by testing under-display 3D sensing technology.

The rear camera setup on the vanilla iPhone 18 could be a dual 48MP: main wide lens and an ultrawide sensor. While the Pro models might introduce a variable mechanical aperture, the base version is expected to stick with a fixed aperture.

The front-facing camera is expected to be bumped from 18MP to 24MP. Additionally, the Camera Control button introduced on the iPhone 16 may not appear on this model.

Apple is also developing its second-generation in-house 5G modem, referred to as C2. This component could first debut in the Pro models before making its way to the standard iPhone 18, offering improved connectivity and download speeds.

Other anticipated features include the latest iOS 27 operating system, enhancements to Apple Intelligence along with revamped Siri, and satellite communication support.

The base iPhone 18 is expected to start at $799 in the U.S. and around Rs 82,999 in India. Apple is aiming to keep the base model pricing consistent with the iPhone 17 generation.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27, Siri Overhaul, Hardware Teases, Keynote Time, How To Watch — All You Need To Know

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