West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch WI vs SL 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?

Sri Lanka is set to kick off their all-format tour of the West Indies with a three-match One-Day International series, beginning on Wednesday at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The tour itinerary also includes two Test matches and three Twenty20 Internationals, providing both sides with a packed schedule across formats.

Kusal Mendis has been handed the ODI captaincy after Sri Lanka opted to make a change at the top, ending Charith Asalanka's stint as skipper. The squad has received a significant lift with Wanindu Hasaranga returning to action after recovering from injury, while Eshan Malinga's standout performances in the IPL have been rewarded with selection.

The tourists arrive with a strengthened line-up, featuring several important names returning to the fold. Hosts West Indies will be led by Shai Hope and have recalled both Shimron Hetmyer and Alzarri Joseph for the series.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Joseph has earned a recall to the West Indies ODI squad. The seamer has not played a one-day international since Australia visited the Caribbean last year, having spent several months recovering from a back problem. Gudakesh Motie also returns to the fold after sitting out the New Zealand series late last year.

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The pace attack will further feature Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales, with team management expected to carefully manage the trio's bowling commitments throughout the series.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Date And Time

The first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played on June 3 from 8 p.m. IST.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Venue

The first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Live Telecast

The WI vs SL ODI series will not be telecast in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs SL ODI Series 2026: Sri Lanka's Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2026 Squads

West Indies: Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Shai Hope (C & WK), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(C & WK), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pavan Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.

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