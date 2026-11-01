India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

Krunal Pandya-led India will take on Bangladesh in the 11th/12th-place play-off of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Sunday, November 1.

Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a winning note after losing their respective Bowl semi-finals on Saturday.

India's campaign has been a difficult one, with the team losing all three of its matches so far.

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They were beaten by Pakistan in their opening fixture, followed by a defeat against the UAE. India then came close to beating England in the Bowl semi-final but fell short by three runs.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were beaten by South Africa by one wicket in the first Bowl semi-final. The 11th/12th-place play-off will decide which team finishes 11th and which ends the tournament in 12th place.

India Vs Bangladesh: Date And Time

The India vs Bangladesh Hong Kong Sixes 2026 11th/12th-place play-off will be played on Sunday, November 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:10 a.m. IST.

India Vs Bangladesh: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

How To Watch India Vs Bangladesh Live Telecast?

No television broadcaster has been confirmed for the match in India.

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How To Watch India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Hong Kong Sixes 2026 11th/12th-place play-off live on the FanCode app and website.

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