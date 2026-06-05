ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, India Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on June 12, with England and Wales hosting the 10th edition of the tournament. Featuring 12 teams and 33 matches, the competition will run until July 5, when the final will be played at Lord's.

Before the tournament gets underway, teams will fine-tune their preparations in a series of warm-up fixtures scheduled between June 6 and June 10. A total of 12 matches will be played across Derby, Loughborough and Cardiff, giving teams an opportunity to acclimatise to local conditions and finalise combinations ahead of the main event.

Among the standout matches are hosts England taking on Australia and India in Cardiff, and also a rematch of the 2024 final between New Zealand and South Africa in Loughborough.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's Warm-Up Matches

India, who have been drawn in Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, will play two warm-up fixtures before opening their World Cup campaign.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side will first face the West Indies on June 8 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff before taking on hosts England at the same venue on June 10. Both matches will offer India an opportunity to test themselves against quality opposition ahead of a challenging group-stage campaign.

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India's Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2026

India have named a 15-member squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, combining experienced campaigners with several emerging players.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Schedule (IST)

June 6

Netherlands vs Scotland — 2:30 PM IST (Derby)

South Africa vs Ireland — 2:30 PM IST (Loughborough)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan — 7:30 PM IST (Derby)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh — 7:30 PM IST (Loughborough)

June 8

India vs West Indies — 2:30 PM IST (Cardiff)

England vs Australia — 7:30 PM IST (Cardiff)

June 9

Scotland vs Pakistan — 2:30 PM IST (Derby)

Ireland vs Bangladesh — 2:30 PM IST (Loughborough)

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka — 7:30 PM IST (Derby)

South Africa vs New Zealand — 7:30 PM IST (Loughborough)

June 10

England vs India — 2:30 PM IST (Cardiff)

Australia vs West Indies — 7:30 PM IST (Cardiff)

How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Live Streaming In India?

Fans can watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches via live streaming on JioHotstar in India. Selected matches may also be available through the ICC's official website, subject to regional availability and broadcast rights.

How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Live Telecast In India?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network in India.

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