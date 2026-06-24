Brazil vs Scotland Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Brazil and Scotland meet in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture with qualification to the knockout stages still on the line.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil sit top of the standings on four points after a draw against Morocco and a win over Haiti, while Scotland are third with three points and remain in contention for a place in the Round of 32.

The match carries added significance for Scotland, who are bidding to progress beyond the group stage of a major international tournament for the first time in their history. Brazil, meanwhile, can secure automatic qualification even with a draw, while a win will most likely see them finish as Group C winners, depending on Morocco's final score against Haiti.

Much of the focus ahead of the match has centred on Neymar's expected return. The Brazil forward has not featured at the tournament after suffering a calf injury shortly before the World Cup, but he has resumed full training and has been declared fit for selection.

Brazil, however, will be without Raphinha after the Barcelona winger suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Haiti. Reports suggest that Ancelotti is also considering resting Casemiro and Douglas Santos, with both players one yellow card away from a suspension. Scotland have injury concerns of their own, with Scott McKenna and Aaron Hickey facing late fitness tests, although midfielder Lewis Ferguson is expected to be available despite managing fatigue during training.

Matheus Cunha enters the fixture in impressive form after scoring twice against Haiti, while Vinícius Júnior remains Brazil's biggest attacking threat. For Scotland, captain John McGinn and midfielder Scott McTominay will be key as they look to produce the result required to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

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Head-To-Head

Brazil have dominated this fixture historically and are unbeaten in 10 previous meetings against Scotland. The teams last met in an international friendly in March 2011, when Brazil recorded a 2-0 victory in a game played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Matches: 10

Brazil wins: 8

Draws: 2

Scotland wins: 0

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Predicted Starting XI

Brazil (4-2-3-1)

Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho; Rayan, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha.

Substitutes : Ederson (GK), Weverton (GK), Bremer, Roger Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Éderson, Danilo Santos, Neymar, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago.

: Ederson (GK), Weverton (GK), Bremer, Roger Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Éderson, Danilo Santos, Neymar, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago. Head Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

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Scotland (3-4-2-1)

Angus Gunn; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Andy Robertson; Nathan Patterson, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Christie, Kieran Tierney; John McGinn, Scott McTominay; Ché Adams.

Substitutes : Craig Gordon (GK), Liam Kelly (GK), Aaron Hickey, Dominic Hyam, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston, John Souttar, Tyler Fletcher, Ben Gannon-Doak, Kenny McLean, Findlay Curtis, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

: Craig Gordon (GK), Liam Kelly (GK), Aaron Hickey, Dominic Hyam, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston, John Souttar, Tyler Fletcher, Ben Gannon-Doak, Kenny McLean, Findlay Curtis, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart. Head Coach: Steve Clarke

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Match Details

The Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

How To Watch Brazil vs Scotland Live Telecast In India?

The Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Brazil vs Scotland Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 match can be watched on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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