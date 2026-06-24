'Awful', 'Damp Squib': Fans Slam Lacklustre England After Ghana Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

England's goalless draw against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026 sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and pundits questioning the Three Lions' inability to convert overwhelming possession into goals.
Despite controlling 78.8 per cent of the ball and registering 19 shots, Thomas Tuchel's side failed to break down Ghana's disciplined defence at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Harry Kane, who scored twice in England's opening win over Croatia, missed a gilt-edged opportunity late in the match as the Group L encounter finished 0-0.
The result kept England and Ghana level on four points at the top of the standings, but much of the post-match discussion centred on England's lack of cutting edge in the final third.
The performance prompted plenty of jokes online, with one fan questioning whether England's display even resembled the sport they invented.
ALSO READ | England Vs Ghana Highlights: Black Stars Hold Three Lions To Goalless Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026
I don't know how to explain it, but England play like a team that should be calling football ‘soccer'.— Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) June 23, 2026
June 23, 2026
The stalemate also revived memories of previous tournament campaigns, with fans noting England's tendency to deliver underwhelming performances in their second group-stage fixture.
England's recent record in the second match of major tournaments:— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 23, 2026
🤝 Euro 2020: England 0-0 Scotland
🤝 World Cup 2022: England 0-0 USA
🤝 Euro 2024: England 1-1 Denmark
🤝 World Cup 2026: England 0-0 Ghana (HT) pic.twitter.com/ClPL1j7XCm
Statistics also underlined the scale of England's frustration. Opta noted that the Three Lions' 78.8% possession was the highest recorded by any team in a FIFA World Cup match since 1966 without finding the net.
78.8% - England's possession figure of 78.8% against Ghana was the most on record (from 1966) by any side in a FIFA World Cup match without managing to score.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2026
Lacklustre. pic.twitter.com/ijqSDVRZL0
🇬🇭 Ghana REMAIN as one of the five nations that England have NEVER beat:— Squawka (@Squawka) June 23, 2026
◉ Ghana
◎ Saudi Arabia
◎ Algeria
◎ Honduras
◎ South Korea
They've played Ghana and Saudi Arabia twice, and the other three teams once - drawing all of these games. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/fA0muurvLq
🏴 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟎-𝟎 𝐆𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚 🇬🇭— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 23, 2026
A damp squib from the Three Lions, who are held by a well-organised Ghana.
England have drawn 23 games at the men's World Cup, 13 of which have ended 0-0; both are the most of any team in the history of the competition. pic.twitter.com/b4gSvjAIxY
Social media users also discussed Kane's outing, particularly after the striker failed to convert England's best chance of the match late on.
T Kane vs Ghana:— Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) June 23, 2026
0 Goals/Assists
1 Shot on Goal
0 Key Passes
Open Net Blasted out Stadium
HARMLESS HURRICANE 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Y1oO7SeBpY
Paddy Power poked fun at England's performance, suggesting the Three Lions have made a habit of producing a frustrating group-stage stalemate at major tournaments.
It's an unwritten rule that England must have one awful 0-0 in the group stages every major tournament, before going on to not win it again.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 23, 2026
Some fans labelled it the worst game of the tournament to date.
England vs Ghana. The worst game of the tournament so far.— Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 23, 2026
We are legit the international Arsenal this isn't football.— E (@Ellis_) June 23, 2026
The draw leaves England top of Group L on goal difference ahead of their final group-stage match against Panama, while Ghana face Croatia knowing a point will be enough to guarantee progression to the Round of 32.
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