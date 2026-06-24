'Awful', 'Damp Squib': Fans Slam Lacklustre England After Ghana Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

England's goalless draw against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026 sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and pundits questioning the Three Lions' inability to convert overwhelming possession into goals.

Despite controlling 78.8 per cent of the ball and registering 19 shots, Thomas Tuchel's side failed to break down Ghana's disciplined defence at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Harry Kane, who scored twice in England's opening win over Croatia, missed a gilt-edged opportunity late in the match as the Group L encounter finished 0-0.

The result kept England and Ghana level on four points at the top of the standings, but much of the post-match discussion centred on England's lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The performance prompted plenty of jokes online, with one fan questioning whether England's display even resembled the sport they invented.

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The stalemate also revived memories of previous tournament campaigns, with fans noting England's tendency to deliver underwhelming performances in their second group-stage fixture.

Statistics also underlined the scale of England's frustration. Opta noted that the Three Lions' 78.8% possession was the highest recorded by any team in a FIFA World Cup match since 1966 without finding the net.

Social media users also discussed Kane's outing, particularly after the striker failed to convert England's best chance of the match late on.

Paddy Power poked fun at England's performance, suggesting the Three Lions have made a habit of producing a frustrating group-stage stalemate at major tournaments.

Some fans labelled it the worst game of the tournament to date.

The draw leaves England top of Group L on goal difference ahead of their final group-stage match against Panama, while Ghana face Croatia knowing a point will be enough to guarantee progression to the Round of 32.

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